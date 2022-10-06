Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Gets 23 to Life for Jackson Motel Parking Lot Killing

October 6, 2022 7:49AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 37-year-old Canton man found guilty of murder for a Jackson Township motel parking lot shooting over the summer was sentenced on Wednesday.

Cortez Watson got 23 years to life from Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione.

Watson had claimed self defense during the trial.

Prosecutors say Watson shot and killed 35-year-old Tyrone Barboza at the Rodeway Inn on Sunset Strip Avenue NW back in June.

