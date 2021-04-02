Canton Has $3 Million to Remediate Lead in City’s Older Homes
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has $3 million in HUD money to do lead remediation in homes built before 1978.
If there’s a child under six or a pregnant woman in such a home and the lead paint hazard has not been reduced, you’ll want to contact the Lead Safe Canton Program.
You can apply online or call 330 489-3344.
The HUD-funded program sends a “lead risk assessor” to the house to determine if some remediation needs to be done.
Also, any small home repairs may be covered under the Healthy Homes program… More at whbc.com