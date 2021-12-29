Canton Health Commissioner: Have COVID Symptoms?, Call First
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) = Can’t find a COVID test kit anywhere, and you have symptoms that may or may not be the virus?
Canton City Public Health Commissioner Jim Adams says before you go anywhere, call your doctor’s office and get some advice on the next step to take.
And if symptoms are getting much worse, Adams says most area hospitals have a nurse triage line you can call.
As for vaccinations, Adams says they remain optional for most everyone, but remain the key strategy in fighting the virus or at least its symptoms.
You’ll get no judgement when discussing COVID vaccinations with Adams.
He says it’s important for everyone to understand that some cannot and others will not get the shots.