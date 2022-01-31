Canton Health Doing Vaccinations at Former Nationwide Building
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Starting on Wednesday, Canton’s health department is doing its weekly vaccination clinics at the former Nationwide building.
It’s on Market Avenue N across from the Civic Center at 11th Street NE.
Youth clinics (ages 5 to 11) will be Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 5:15 p.m.
Adults (18 and over) can get the Moderna and J-and-J on from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Appointments recommended but not required.
Walk-ins welcome as long as vaccine is available.