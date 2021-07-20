      Weather Alert

Canton Health Issues Air Quality Advisory for Smoky Conditions

Jul 20, 2021 @ 3:35pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Air Quality Advisory has been issued by Canton Public Health for Stark County.

Fine particulate matter in the air is keeping the Air Quality Index above the 100 mark.

Smoke from western and Canadian wildfires as well as calm winds are making air quality an issue for children, older adults and those with respiratory issues.

That’s especially true if a lot of time is spent outdoors.

They say elevated levels of that particulate matter could be around for a few more days.

