      Weather Alert

Canton Health Leads Area Effort to Combat Sexually-Transmitted Infections

Apr 4, 2022 @ 5:56am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Public Health is the lead agency for an eight-county region in an Ohio Health Department effort to combat sexually-transmitted infections.

The eight counties are Stark, Carroll, Wayne, Holmes, Cochocton, Tuscarawas, Harrison and Jefferson.

There are even radio commercials you may have heard, promoting the services offered in downtown Canton and elsewhere.

They say those infections can be prevented.

In the eight-county region, there were at least 33 syphilis cases in the first three months of the year, compared to 19 at the same time last year.

One of those 33 was a congenital case, where a bay was born with the infection.

If you’d like to take a test or receive medication, call 330 489-3322 and ask for the “phone nurse”.

Popular Posts
Silk Sonic And Carrie Underwood Added To Grammy Performers
Razzies Retract Bruce Willis Award After Actor Reveals Diagnosis
Shawn Mendes says he gave Camila Cabello a heads-up before releasing “When You're Gone”
Jessie J explains why it's “not cool” to ask women if they're pregnant
Dove Cameron reflects on surprise success of “Boyfriend”: “I was so shocked. I was dumbfounded”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On