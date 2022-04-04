Canton Health Leads Area Effort to Combat Sexually-Transmitted Infections
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Public Health is the lead agency for an eight-county region in an Ohio Health Department effort to combat sexually-transmitted infections.
The eight counties are Stark, Carroll, Wayne, Holmes, Cochocton, Tuscarawas, Harrison and Jefferson.
There are even radio commercials you may have heard, promoting the services offered in downtown Canton and elsewhere.
They say those infections can be prevented.
In the eight-county region, there were at least 33 syphilis cases in the first three months of the year, compared to 19 at the same time last year.
One of those 33 was a congenital case, where a bay was born with the infection.
If you’d like to take a test or receive medication, call 330 489-3322 and ask for the “phone nurse”.