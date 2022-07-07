Canton Health Sees First Positive for West Nile in Mosquito Sample

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health has learned of the first positive for West Nile Virus among the mosquitos they regularly sample from around the community.
The health department says it serves as a reminder that West Nile is still out there, and we should take precautions.
Like using a repellant and wearing long sleeves and long pants while in mosquito-prone areas.
Here’s more from the health department:
Knowing that mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are in our community, CCPH encourages Canton residents to “Fight the Bite” by following these steps:
Limit outdoor activities during peak mosquito activity (early morning and late evening).
Use an approved insect repellant when outdoors.
Wear lightweight long pants and shirts.
Remove sources of stagnant water around your home and yard such as buckets, old tires, tarps, and other items that hold water.
Change water in pet dishes daily.
Drain and clean bird baths at least weekly.
Keep swimming pools clean and chlorinated with water circulating (even if not being used).
Keep gutters clean.
Repair window and door screens.
Remove old, unused tires to legal tire disposal facility. Canton residents can dispose of 10 tires per person per year
for FREE at the Canton Recycling Center (742 Schroyer Ave. SW). Schedule an appointment at their website.
Or call 1-800-678-9839.