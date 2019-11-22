Canton Home Invasion Victim Dies, 4th Arrest Made

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two victims from that brutal home invasion this past weekend in Canton is now dead.
60-year-old Marc Neely succumbed to his injuries.
Four people broke into Neely’s home in the 1200 block of Raff Road SW Saturday night, pushing him and his wife down the stairs and beating them with a pistol.
Four suspects are jailed now.
The latest arrest occurred Wednesday when 47-year-old Joel Owens of Green was picked up by canton police, charged with complicity to aggravated burglary.
Suspects can expect new charges with the death of Neely.