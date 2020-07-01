Canton Homicide Suspect Arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man wanted for a murder that took place earlier this month in Canton is now in police custody.
The US Marshall’s Service tells WHBC News that 31 year old Dometrious Boles was arrested this afternoon in Columbus by members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Team.
Boles was wanted by the Canton Police for the murder of Jermain Gaitor. Police allege Boles fatally shot Gaitor with an AR-15 rifle and a .45 caliber handgun at a car wash in downtown Canton on June 11. Gaitor’s family was present during the incident.
Today, information was gathered by investigators from the Canton Division of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force that Boles had fled to Columbus. SOFAST immediately followed up on the information and located Boles hiding in an apartment complex in Westerville, Ohio, just northeast of Columbus.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Diligent work by the Canton police department and swift action by the two fugitive task forces led to a safe arrest of this extremely violent individual.”
Members of the task force reportedly worked closely with Canton and Massillon Police Departments over the course of the last three weeks.