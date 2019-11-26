Canton Ice Rink Opening Delayed

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Today’s warm weather means a holdup in the beginning of some Canton winter fun. The city announced that the opening of the downtown Hall of Fame City ice rink, which was scheduled for Wednesday, will be delayed.
Mayor Tom Bernabei joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News, saying that the rink is expected to open sometime early next week once the weather gets colder. He says the rink will be up and running well in time for light up night, which is scheduled for Thursday, December 5.