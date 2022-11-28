Canton Inn: When Community Improvement Starts With Demolition

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As promised by the mayor’s office, heavy equipment is taking down the Canton Inn on West Tusc in the city on Monday.

Demolition of the nuisance property began at 9 a.m. Monday.

The city of Canton had purchased the building back in the summer in the effort to close it and tear it down.

The group Canton for All People was a big part of the cleanup effort.

The city hopes to redevelop the inn and adjacent property for retail or housing.