Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Inn: When Community Improvement Starts With Demolition

November 28, 2022 3:45PM EST
Share
Canton Inn: When Community Improvement Starts With Demolition

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As promised by the mayor’s office, heavy equipment is taking down the Canton Inn on West Tusc in the city on Monday.

Demolition of the nuisance property began at 9 a.m. Monday.

The city of Canton had purchased the building back in the summer in the effort to close it and tear it down.

The group Canton for All People was a big part of the cleanup effort.

The city hopes to redevelop the inn and adjacent property for retail or housing.

Popular Posts

1

Elon Musk Asking Employees To Commit To “Hardcore” Work
2

Update On Jay Leno’s Burn Injuries
3

This Kid Is An Instant Legend Driving a Pink Toy Jeep To The Store
4

Dad Hilariously Celebrates Getting Taylor Swift Tickets
5

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest Expanding To Disneyland