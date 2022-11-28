Canton Inn: When Community Improvement Starts With Demolition
November 28, 2022 3:45PM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As promised by the mayor’s office, heavy equipment is taking down the Canton Inn on West Tusc in the city on Monday.
Demolition of the nuisance property began at 9 a.m. Monday.
The city of Canton had purchased the building back in the summer in the effort to close it and tear it down.
The group Canton for All People was a big part of the cleanup effort.
The city hopes to redevelop the inn and adjacent property for retail or housing.