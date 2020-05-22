      Breaking News
Thursday Update: State Provides Updates on Sports Training and Wedding Season

Canton Law Firm Files Suit on Behalf of 20 Businesses Impacted by Virus

May 22, 2020 @ 5:18am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After a number of area businesses were turned down after making claims on their business-interruption insurance policies, the Canton law firm Tzangas Plakos Mannos says they have filed several lawsuits on their behalf in Stark and Summit County Common Pleas Court.

The insurance companies reportedly told the 20 companies including Gervasi Vineyard that “viruses” were an exclusion in their policies.

All had to cease operations at least in part because of the pandemic.

