Canton Light Festival Moves Downtown, Starts Friday Night
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s not only First Friday on Friday night in downtown Canton.
It’s the premiere night for “Wonder: the Canton Light Festival”.
It’s from 8 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night in April on Court Avenue between 2nd and 5th Streets NW.
Creative light installations involving projections and interactive displays will line the street, and it’s free.
It’s a followup to last year’s successful “Illumination” event, but this time it’s right smack in the Arts District in downtown Canton
There’s also a “Wonder” mobile savings passport if you’ll be shopping or dining.
17 businesses have special offers, according to co-sponsor ArtsInStark.