Canton Local Board President Enters No-Contest Plea in Theft Case

Jun 23, 2022 @ 5:08am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The longtime member of the Canton Local School Board charged with felony theft entered a no-contest plea Wednesday to a misdemeanor theft charge instead:,

60-year-old Scott Hamilton of Canton Township must pay a thousand dollars in restitution to the Tractor Supply store on Erie Street S in Massillon.

That’s where store employees say he took 166 bales of pine shavings over a recent five-month period.

His attorney says the entire matter was a misunderstanding.

A felony conviction would have disqualified him from holding public office.

