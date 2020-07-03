      Weather Alert

Canton Man, 2 Others Federally Indicted in Fraudulent Tax Refund Case

Jul 3, 2020 @ 5:44am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man and two men from Youngstown have been indicted on federal charges, accused of submitting tax returns to the IRS for fictitious entities, even receiving a $1.3 million refund check at one point.

49-year-old Terris Baker and the other men face federal theft and conspiracy charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office out of Cleveland says the three also face money laundering charges by purchasing luxury vehicles with the ill-gotten gains.

Popular Posts
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use