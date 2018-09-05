CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 41-year-old Canton man already imprisoned on a parole violation is now in the Stark County jail, charged with attempting to traffick a child under the age of 10 for sex.

The FBI and local police arrested Adam Shuty at the Canton parole office, where he had been taken to report.

He’s now charged with ‘trafficking in persons’.

Shuty has already been labeled a sexual predator on a previous conviction.

A Minnesota man was on the internet and saw the sex ad investigators say Shuty had placed there.

He called police.

The post Canton Man Accused of Attempted Human Trafficking of Minor appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.