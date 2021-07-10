Canton Man Accused of Passing ‘Movie Money’ at Hartville Businesses
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 48-year-old Canton man was arraigned Friday on counterfeiting and forgery charges.
He’s accused of passing “funny money” at several businesses in Hartville.
Daniel Armstead was arrested Wednesday not far from the Giant Eagle store on West Maple Street.
That’s where he reportedly was involved in three separate transactions involving $20 bills used in movie productions.
Several other Hartville businesses are saying they were victimized.
Police from Canal Fulton and Dover are investigating similar recent incidents.