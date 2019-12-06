Canton Man and Woman Arrested for Breaking into Area Cash Machines

GREEN (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man and woman are behind bars after being caught in the midst of a burglary early Thursday morning at a retirement facility in the city of Green.
Police say they were alerted when someone who lived in the facility was awoken by a noise in the laundry room. Upon arrival they found 34 year old Roy Newell fleeing the complex.
Summit County officers say he had power tools and a large amount of cash on him. They had found he broke into the cash machine at the facility, something he has done at three separate locations within the city of Green.
27 year old Jessica Smith was also arrested at the scene in a nearby vehicle. It was determined she was there to assist Newel.