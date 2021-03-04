      Weather Alert

Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting at Man, Daughter in Massillon Front Yard

Mar 4, 2021 @ 5:27am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old Canton man was arrested Tuesday on felonious assault and weapons charges, accused of firing a gun at a man and his 8-year-old daughter standing in their front yard on Woodland Avenue SE in Massillon last month.

Alonzo Stinson Jr was picked up by officers with the U.S. Marshal Service.

Massillon police says Stinson got out of his car and began firing.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

