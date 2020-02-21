Canton Man Arrested, Charged in Dispensary, Other Break-Ins
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man faces a slew of charges, some of them in connection with several business break-ins in Canton in late January.
30-year-old Nicholas Moore was arrested Thursday morning in the city.
Two of the break-ins occurred at the Botanist medical marijuana dispensary on Greentree Avenue SW and Zenleaf on Steinway Avenue SE in Canton.
He did not access the cannabis, according to police.
The Phantom Fireworks store was also hit.
He’s also charged with grand theft for reportedly stealing a U-Haul truck.