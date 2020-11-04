      Weather Alert

Canton Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Morgan Fox Last Week

Nov 4, 2020 @ 4:21pm

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An arrest has been made in the killing of that young woman in the driveway of her home in that area of Plain Township near North Canton a week ago.

29-year-old Jason McDermitt of Canton was arrested Wednesday by Stark County Sheriff’s deputies, charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Morgan Fox.

She was shot while getting in her car in the middle of the night along Frazier Avenue NW.

She was going to work.

