Canton Man Arrested Soon After Shooting Death of City Man

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One Canton man is dead and another sits in the county jail charged with murder, following an incident on Ellis Avenue NE between 27th and 29th Streets Wednesday morning.

Canton police were called to the basement of a house where they found 46-year-old Michael McCrae shot several times.

The coroner pronounced him dead.

Detectives quickly came up with a suspect, and officers and the U.S. Marshal Service’s task force arrested 22-year-old Ryan Harmer at an address on Harmont Avenue.

It’s the first homicide in the city in a month.