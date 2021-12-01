      Weather Alert

Canton Man, Co-Defendant Sentenced in June Killing of Massillon Man

Dec 1, 2021 @ 5:04am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-year-old Canton man will do 14 to 16-and-a-half years in prison for the June shooting death of a Massillon man in Canton.

Robert Torrence Tuesday entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter charges for the killing of 27-year-old Devon Meredith.

He had been charged with murder.

The shooting happened at Torrence’s home in the 1400 block of 6th Street SW.

Co-defendant 48-year-old Thomas Humphrey got probation for a tampering with evidence conviction.

