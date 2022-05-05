      Weather Alert

Canton Man Convicted in Deadly Akron Home Invasion Sentenced to 15 to Life

May 5, 2022 @ 5:14am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man involved in an Akron home invasion that killed one and injured three others will serve a life sentence with parole eligibility after 15 years.

19-year-old Lavontae Poole was found guilty of murder in a bench trial last week.

He was one of five men charged in the June 2019 case.

Only one still faces trial.

The others have been adjudicated.

Prosecutors say the men broke into a Rowe Street home with Poole and two of the others firing.

34-year-old Brandon Varner was killed.

A 12-year-old boy was among the injured.

Popular Posts
James Corden Leaving ‘Late Late Show’ Next Year
Oscar Winning Actors Found to Live Longer Than Those Who Are Unrewarded
Adele May Move Vegas Residency To Planet Hollywood
‘Fast X’ Director Quits In First Week Because Of Vin Diesel
New music Friday: MAX, Gavin DeGraw, Khalid and more
Connect With Us Listen To Us On