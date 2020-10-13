Canton Man Could Get Death Penalty in Akron Double Killing
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man could get the death penalty if convicted of running down an Akron man and his 1-year-old daughter back in July.
Shawn Allen had already been indicted on aggravated murder charges in the killings of 43-year-old Horace Lee and little Azeria Tucker.
A grand jury just added the death penalty specifications.
Prosecutors say Allen ran the two down as Lee pushed the youngster in a stroller down a Crouse Street sidewalk.
That followed an altercation between Allen and Lee outside a bar.