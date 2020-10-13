      Weather Alert

Canton Man Could Get Death Penalty in Akron Double Killing

Oct 13, 2020 @ 6:39pm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man could get the death penalty if convicted of running down an Akron man and his 1-year-old daughter back in July.

Shawn Allen had already been indicted on aggravated murder charges in the killings of 43-year-old Horace Lee and little Azeria Tucker.

A grand jury just added the death penalty specifications.

Prosecutors say Allen ran the two down as Lee pushed the youngster in a stroller down a Crouse Street sidewalk.

That followed an altercation between Allen and Lee outside a bar.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use