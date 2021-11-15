      Weather Alert

Canton Man dies in Crash on Icy Roads Monday

Nov 15, 2021 @ 11:49am

A 71-year old Canton man dies when his car was struck head on by another vehicle Monday morning near the intersection of State Route 241 and US Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township.

Ohio Highway Patrol officials say 44-year old Jennifer Nemeth of North Lawrence was driving a Jeep Wrangler and lost control on an ice covered bridge over Route 30.  The Jeep went left of center and struck the Honda Fit being driven by Tien Le of Canton head on.  Mr. Le died of the injuries sustained in the crash.  State Route 241 had to be shut down for about an hour.  Nemeth was not injured.  Both drivers were wearing seat belts.  The crash remains under investigation.

 

 

