Canton Man dies in Motorcycle/Van accident on Cleveland Avenue NW
A 46-year old Canton man is dead after his motorcycle got into an accident with a minivan on Cleveland Avenue NW and 30th Street.
Police say when they got to the scene Tito Conner of 39th Street NW was pinned under the van. He was extricated and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say Conner was headed north on Cleveland and the van was headed south. The van was apparently going to turn left on to 30th Street.
No other details on the crash are available as they continue to piece information together.
It happened around 8 o’clock last night.