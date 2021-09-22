Canton Man Enters Guilty Plea in New Phila Murder Case
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of two Canton men accused of killing a 22-year-old from New Philadelphia has entered a guilty plea in the case.
19-year-old Sajjaad Butler pleaded guilty Tuesday to the aggravated murder of Gaven Carlisle.
He’s expected to be sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility at 30 years if he testifies against 21-year-old Te Quan Franklin.
He’s the other man charged in the March shooting incident on 11th Street in New Phila.
Franklin is to go to trial early next month.