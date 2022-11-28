Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Man Faces 12 Charges Total, Accused of Shooting 3 People

November 28, 2022 4:21AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old Canton man’s behavior after he was arrested for shooting three people earlier this month means he’s facing additional charges.

Jermain Thompson is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault for the shooting incident in the street on 7th Street NE near Belden Avenue.

But police say Thompson refused to get out of his vehicle and kicked and spat on officers as they tried to arrest him.

His bond was set at $150,000 last week.

