Canton Man Fatally Shot, Crashes Car into Area Home
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Police and Fire Fighters responded to an incident this afternoon that involved a car crashing into an area home.
Upon arrival they found that the driver, a 20 year old male, had been shot multiple times prior to getting behind the wheel. He crashed into a garage of a house in the 900 block of Struble Avenue NE, just a few blocks where he was believed to be shot.
The man, whose identity was not available, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the shooting.