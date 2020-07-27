Canton Man Fatally Shot Following Altercation at Ex-Girlfriend’s Home
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Police are investigating yet another homicide, this one taking place earlier today, at 7:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rem Circle N.E.
Canton Police tell WHBC News that they arrived to find 25 year old Isaiah Heard laying unresponsive on the back porch of a home in that area, with a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Detectives discovered that Heard had came to the residence over a domestic issue involving an ex-girlfriend. Heard was involved in a physical altercation with another person when he was shot. Police tell WHBC News that the person is wanted for questioning and has not been located as of now.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Police Department. Heard is now the fourth fatal shooting victim in Canton in the past seven days. Police say this incident is not connected with any of the other fatal shootings from last week.