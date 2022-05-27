Canton Man Found Guilty in Akron Double Killing, Faces Possible Death Sentence Next
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man has been found guilty of aggravated murder in a horrendous crime in Akron.
Now he faces a possible death sentence.
The jury in the case against 37-year-old Shawn Allen came back with a guilty verdict on Thursday.
The sentencing phase of the trial begins on June 13.
Allen is accused of running down and killing 43-year-old Horace Lee and his 22-month-old daughter Azariah Tucker along Crouse Street.
Lee was pushing her down the sidewalk in a stroller back in July of 2020 when the pair was struck.
The two men had argued earlier.