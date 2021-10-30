Canton Man Found Guilty of Federal Drug and Weapons Charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man will be sentenced in February, after being found guilty by a federal jury on drug and weapons charges.
Bruno Brito was convicted of a ‘felon in possession of a firearm’ charge.
He also had 500 grams of methamphetamine in his possession when arrested at a Canton gas station last October.
That’s where the feds say he was dealing drugs.
Brito is a felon because of previous drug trafficking and burglary convictions out of Wayne County.