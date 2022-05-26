      Weather Alert

Canton Man Gets 15 Years in Federal Sex Trafficking Case

May 26, 2022 @ 7:56am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The final and key defendant in a federal sex trafficking case has been sentenced.

37-year-old Larrien Brown-Austin of Canton will serve 15 years time in prison.

He’ll also be under supervised release for the rest of his life after his guilty plea to a federal charge back in January.

Prosecutors say the two drug-dependant female victims were forced to perform sex acts for clients at his father’s Canton home back in 2018.

They were provided drugs to satisfy their addictions.

Brown-Austin’s father and a woman were co-defendants.

They have already been adjudicated.

