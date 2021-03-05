      Weather Alert

Canton Man Gets 22 Years for Selling Drugs Out of Car

Mar 5, 2021 @ 4:53am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The feds say a Canton man was pretty much running an illegal drug house out of his car.

Now he’s going to prison for 22 years.

31-year-old Elmer Jones was sentenced Thursday, after a jury found him guilty of drug and weapons charges.

The U.S. Attorneys Office in Cleveland says Stark County Sheriff’s deputies found Jones to be impaired while sitting in a parked car on Maple Avenue NE near Route 62 in February of last year.

A search of the car yielded 16 pounds of meth as well as a heroin/fentanyl mixture.

