Canton Man Gets 23 to Life in New Phila Shooting Death
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton accomplice in a New Philadelphia killing was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison on Friday.
He had pleaded guilty to aggravated murder charges.
Prosecutors say 21-year-old Te Quan Franklin planned the drug robbery back in March.
That robbery resulted in the shooting death of 22-year-old Gaven Carlisle on 11th Street NW in New Phila.
The triggerman 19-year-old Sajaad Butler of Canton entered a plea to similar charges earlier.
He’s to be sentenced next week.