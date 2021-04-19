      Weather Alert

Canton Man Gets 9 to 13 Years in Fatal City Crash

Apr 19, 2021 @ 5:56am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 30-year-old Canton man will spend the next nine to 13 years in prison for the traffic death of a city woman back in September.

Mice Alexander pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges and was sentenced on Friday.

The sentence was part of the plea agreement.

20-year-old To’nia Davis was killed and 21-year-old Tejona Jackson was badly injured in the two-car crash at Dueber Avenue and 9th Street SW in Canton.

Alexander also admits he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Popular Posts
Waitress Shot at Canton Bob Evans Dies
Sylvester Stallone Fires Back After The Internet Tries To Cancel Him
Starbucks Shared A Caramel Coffee Bomb Recipe That Uses Their At Home Products
Celebrate Earth Day And Win Cool Stuff!
U.S. Calls for a Pause in the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine – here’s why