Canton Man Gets 9 to 13 Years in Fatal City Crash
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 30-year-old Canton man will spend the next nine to 13 years in prison for the traffic death of a city woman back in September.
Mice Alexander pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges and was sentenced on Friday.
The sentence was part of the plea agreement.
20-year-old To’nia Davis was killed and 21-year-old Tejona Jackson was badly injured in the two-car crash at Dueber Avenue and 9th Street SW in Canton.
Alexander also admits he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.