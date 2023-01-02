Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

January 2, 2023 6:30AM EST
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed.

He was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder when the state patrol says another Canton driver veered off the roadway and hit him.

The patrol says the crash may have involved drug impairment.

