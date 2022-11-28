Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
November 28, 2022 5:10AM EST
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening.
That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count.
State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71 in Morrow County north of Columbus then into the opposing lanes of traffic.
He struck a semi.
The big rig in turn hit another vehicle.
The Smith vehicle and the rig both caught fire.
Smith was dead at the scene.
The other drivers had just minor injuries.