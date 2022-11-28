Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

November 28, 2022 5:10AM EST
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening.

That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count.

State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71 in Morrow County north of Columbus then into the opposing lanes of traffic.

He struck a semi.

The big rig in turn hit another vehicle.

The Smith vehicle and the rig both caught fire.

Smith was dead at the scene.

The other drivers had just minor injuries.

