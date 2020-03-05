Canton Man Loses Home, Firefighter Injured in House Fire
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Southwest Canton man is left without a home following a house fire that took place earlier this morning in the 1600 block of Pearl Place SW between Route 30 and Navarre Road. Crews were called to the scene just before 6 AM.
“Upon arrival, the house had fire and smoke in it,” Canton City Fire Chief Tom Garra told WHBC News. “The one resident had removed himself safely.”
Garra says the man who lived in the home was treated at the scene but chose not to be taken to the hospital. One firefighter fighting the blaze was taken to the hospital with what Garra called non-life threatening injuries.
The fire resulted in a total loss of the home. Damage costs were estimated to be around $17,000 between the house and the contents inside. Garra says the cause of the fire is believed to be the result of careless smoking.