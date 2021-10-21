Canton Man Sentenced to 30 to Life in New Phila Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton triggerman in a March shooting death in New Philadelphia was sentenced on Wednesday.
19-year-old Sajaad Butler got 30 years to life for killing Gaven Carlisle in what was supposed to be a drug deal in New Phila.
Butler had entered a guilty plea to an aggravated murder charge earlier.
The man that prosecutors say arranged that robbery 21-year-old Te Quan Franklin of Canton got 23 years to life last week.
Two others involved in the crime have not been identified.