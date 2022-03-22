      Weather Alert

Canton Man Sentenced to 71-to-Life for Shooting Death of 65-Year-Old City Woman

Mar 22, 2022 @ 5:51am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 23-year-old Canton man convicted of murder in the August shooting death of 65-year-old Jenny Norris of Canton was sentenced Monday to 71 years to life in prison.

Terrel Lipkins had been found guilty at a jury trial last week.

He was driving the car from which shots were fired at three people standing outside a house on Belden Avenue SE near East Tusc.

One of those three people was Norris.

Testimony indicated Lipkins had gunshot residue on his shirt.

Norris family members spoke in court.

