Canton Man Sentenced to 71-to-Life for Shooting Death of 65-Year-Old City Woman
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 23-year-old Canton man convicted of murder in the August shooting death of 65-year-old Jenny Norris of Canton was sentenced Monday to 71 years to life in prison.
Terrel Lipkins had been found guilty at a jury trial last week.
He was driving the car from which shots were fired at three people standing outside a house on Belden Avenue SE near East Tusc.
One of those three people was Norris.
Testimony indicated Lipkins had gunshot residue on his shirt.
Norris family members spoke in court.