Canton, Many Cities Seeing More Automobile Thefts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It apparently started in Milwaukee Wisconsin and has spread to many major cities including Canton.

Increasing thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars and SUVs.

The vehicles are said to be easier to steal because their keys do not have computer chips for theft immobilizer systems.

Car thefts are up 16-percent this year in Canton.

And in some cities, the two brands represent 40-percent of all cars being stolen.