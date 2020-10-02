Canton, Massillon Mayors: Bets Are On in Big Rivalry Game
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The mayors of Canton and Massillon have their traditional bet in place for Saturday’s big Massillon Tigers-McKinley Bulldogs game:
The losing mayor will wear the winning team’s jersey to work on Monday.
Naturally, Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says we’ll see a Bulldogs win, while Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry is calling it a Tigers win.
