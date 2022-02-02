      Weather Alert

Canton May Issue Snow Parking Ban

Feb 2, 2022 @ 4:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is expected to do something it hasn’t done for a while, issue a snow parking ban for this weather event.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says they learned from the recent one-foot snowfall that vehicles on the street impeded the snowplows in their effort to clear the streets.

Bernabei says any snow parking ban would be in effect until Sunday.

There are also snow parking bans kicking in Wednesday night for Massillon and these townships: Canton, Perry, Plain and Lake.

