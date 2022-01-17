      Weather Alert

Canton Men Charged in Fatal Crash Return to Court

Jan 17, 2022 @ 2:39pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Canton men are due back in court on Wednesday in connection with a traffic death last Thursday in the city.

But there may be additional charges at that time.

36-year-old Andrew Taggart is currently charged with felonious assault and 34-year-old Jacob Lane is charged with complicity.

Canton police say Taggart was behind the wheel of a stolen van fleeing police when it struck a car in the intersection of Harrison Avenue and 4th Street NW.

42-year-old James Robison of Canton was killed in the crash.

