      Weather Alert

Canton Mom Charged with Endangering After Explosion Sends 9-year-old to Hospital

Jun 28, 2021 @ 5:45am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces felony ‘child endangerment’ charges.

This, with her 9-year-old daughter still hospitalized from an incident in late May where an explosive device detonated inside a Canton home, according to court and jail records.

31-year-old Shaeron Seymour remains jailed after being arrested last week at Akron Children’s Hospital where the condition of the child is unknown.

The explosion occurred when the little girl was left alone at the home in the 1000 block of 9th Street NW.

Seymour is being arraigned Monday morning.

Popular Posts
Britney Spears Just Told The World How Bad Her Conservatorship Really Is
Thousands Sign Petition To Stop Jeff Bezos From Returning To Earth After Spaceflight
‘Sesame Street’ Introduces Gay Dads
Netflix Has Created a Dating Show Where People Wear Animal Prosthetics
Subway Says New York Times' DNA Tests Can't Prove Tuna is Fake
Connect With Us Listen To Us On