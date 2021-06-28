Canton Mom Charged with Endangering After Explosion Sends 9-year-old to Hospital
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces felony ‘child endangerment’ charges.
This, with her 9-year-old daughter still hospitalized from an incident in late May where an explosive device detonated inside a Canton home, according to court and jail records.
31-year-old Shaeron Seymour remains jailed after being arrested last week at Akron Children’s Hospital where the condition of the child is unknown.
The explosion occurred when the little girl was left alone at the home in the 1000 block of 9th Street NW.
Seymour is being arraigned Monday morning.