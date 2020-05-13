      Breaking News
Canton Moves Forward on Plans to Create Coronavirus Business Assistance Fund

May 13, 2020 @ 5:22am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton isn’t waiting for the federal CARES Act money to arrive.

They have essentially “borrowed” from it, moving $200,000 from the general fund into a special account for coronavirus relief for businesses in the city.

When the program is ready to go, those businesses can apply for grants for up to $5,000 to cover virus-related expenses,

City council also appropriated $40,000 for safety equipment for police.

That funding comes from forfeitures.

