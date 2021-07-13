      Weather Alert

Canton Neighborhood Vaccination Clinics Start Tuesday

Jul 13, 2021 @ 4:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Public Health, SARTA and a number of other community participants are headed into the Hall of Fame City’s neighborhoods on Tuesday.

They are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents.

The Stark County Health Department shows nearly 50-percent of those eligible for the shots in the county are fully vaccinated.

It’s 49.15-percent.

52.6-percent of those 12-and-over have gotten at least one shot.…

First stop: the Stark County Center of the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank on Cherry Street NE from 10 until 11:30.

Then it’s on to Gibbs Elementary.

Here’s an article with the rest of the schedule.

Popular Posts
Giuliani Suspended in D.C.
Listen: Dave and Jimmy- Name That Tune From The Last 10 Seconds
Lego Announces a ‘Seinfeld’ Set
'Black Widow' Sets New Pandemic Box Office Records
Amazon Granted Permission To Monitor Your Sleep
Connect With Us Listen To Us On