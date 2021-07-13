Canton Neighborhood Vaccination Clinics Start Tuesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Public Health, SARTA and a number of other community participants are headed into the Hall of Fame City’s neighborhoods on Tuesday.
They are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents.
The Stark County Health Department shows nearly 50-percent of those eligible for the shots in the county are fully vaccinated.
It’s 49.15-percent.
52.6-percent of those 12-and-over have gotten at least one shot.…
First stop: the Stark County Center of the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank on Cherry Street NE from 10 until 11:30.
Then it’s on to Gibbs Elementary.
