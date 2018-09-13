Canton Officer injured in Chase

A Canton police officer was treated and released from the hospital after being injured in an accident related to a shooting incident last night… Canton police say the unnamed officer was hurt in a crash at East Tusc and Hartford Avenue; the officer was in pursuit of a shooting suspect… Little information was available on the shooting, which happened in the 1100 block of Pulley Place SE, which runs between Cherry Avenue and Crenshaw Park.

